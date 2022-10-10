WorkQuest Token (WQT) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $137,006.84 and $287,070.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorkQuest Token token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,343.71 or 0.99989096 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022526 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,286,498 tokens. The Reddit community for WorkQuest Token is https://reddit.com/r/user/workquest_co and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WorkQuest Token’s official message board is medium.com/@workquest. WorkQuest Token’s official website is workquest.co. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WorkQuest Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 37,151,499.5487115 in circulation. The last known price of WorkQuest Token is 0.0034517 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $165,669.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://workquest.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

