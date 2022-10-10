Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.09 billion and $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00275574 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001365 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003336 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00028201 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003378 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DOGE through the process of mining. Dogecoin has a current supply of 132,670,764,299.89409. The last known price of Dogecoin is 0.0622666 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 572 active market(s) with $151,934,264.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://dogecoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

