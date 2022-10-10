Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Reaches $406.05 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $3.71 or 0.00019159 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $406.05 million and $91.03 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,549,330 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves (WAVES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Waves has a current supply of 109,547,128. The last known price of Waves is 3.76703572 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $36,307,977.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waves.tech/.”

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

