Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $382,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.32.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

