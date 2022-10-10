Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $81.91 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,088 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Weyerhaeuser worth $81,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

