Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 316,397 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,397 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of KBR worth $79,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.