OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $120.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

