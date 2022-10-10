OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 12,924 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,310.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shopify were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,103.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,223.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,325.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 375.9% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.