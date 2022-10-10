7,235 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 160,185.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 347,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 213,749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KBR by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

KBR Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $46.19 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

