Private Advisor Group LLC Has $231,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

