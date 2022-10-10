Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Olin were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Olin by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

