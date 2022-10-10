American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1,183.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of AMT opened at $194.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.01. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $193.41 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

