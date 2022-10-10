Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 7,447 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Masimo Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of MASI opened at $134.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.62. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.