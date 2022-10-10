Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,395 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in UDR by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in UDR by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UDR by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.72.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

NYSE UDR opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.