Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HE opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

