First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $251,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $228.24 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

