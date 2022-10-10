First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

