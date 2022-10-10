First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,008 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCF. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $98.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.