First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $11,538,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,656,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

