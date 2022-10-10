First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $15,340,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Price Performance

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWN stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

