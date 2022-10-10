Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,606,000 after buying an additional 230,262 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

