Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.62%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

