Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $104,410,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $48,709,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10,324.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $39,607,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

