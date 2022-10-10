KBC Group NV Buys 13,151 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Lincoln National



Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.



