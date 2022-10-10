OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,718 shares of company stock worth $2,668,491. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

