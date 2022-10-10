Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 23.0% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemours by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Chemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

