Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 632,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,004,000 after buying an additional 37,769 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $40.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.