Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas Stock Down 3.0 %

CTAS opened at $398.41 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

