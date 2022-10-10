Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $155,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 306,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $70.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

