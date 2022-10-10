Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $9.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

