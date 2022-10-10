Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 66,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

