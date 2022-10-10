Strs Ohio Lowers Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 13.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 64.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $9,279,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Horizon Price Performance
NYSE:FHN opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
