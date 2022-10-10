Strs Ohio Sells 34,703 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,703 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.26.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $291.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,123 shares of company stock worth $2,542,178 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

