PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS opened at $48.96 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.