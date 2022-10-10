Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock worth $22,994,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,174.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,186.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,117.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,649.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

