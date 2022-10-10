Michael A. Metzger Sells 16,231 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 16,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $410,481.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $446,596.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 1.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $26.51.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $805,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 701,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 248,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
