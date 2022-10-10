Jay Farner Acquires 30,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $199,424.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,594,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,965.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner acquired 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner acquired 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner acquired 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner bought 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 160,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

