ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 214,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 113.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 69,790 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of JHMM opened at $43.76 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72.

