ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $3,542,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

