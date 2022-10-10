ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

