StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Buys 29,900 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,831.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 125,300 shares in the company, valued at C$741,036.73.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$367,746.80.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

