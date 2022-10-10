The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Decreased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

