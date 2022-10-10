ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $347,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $30.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

