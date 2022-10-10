CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 10,508 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wipro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wipro by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,757 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WIT opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

