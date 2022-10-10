CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.