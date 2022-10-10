Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $130.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

