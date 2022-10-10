Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $73.09 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.