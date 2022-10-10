821 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

