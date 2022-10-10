Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,040 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.