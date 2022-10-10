CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 2,317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 291,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $10,958,000. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,020,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $5,712,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $25.86 on Monday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.25. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

